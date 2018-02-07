Compher scored his 11th goal of the season and had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Sharks.

Compher is heating up right now, recording four goals in his last five games. The 22-year-old is skating on a line with Tyson Jost and has been a solid depth contributor for the Avalanche this season. With Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) on the shelf, the Avalanche will be looking to guys like Compher to help pick up the slack. The third-line center is worth taking a look at in a deep league right now, as he's playing with confidence, shooting often and seeing time on the first power-play unit.