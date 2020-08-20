Compher scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over Arizona in Game 5.
Compher rounded out the scoring in Colorado's series-clinching win, knocking home a loose puck with 4:41 left in the third period. Compher, who also drew a power-play assist in the first period, has three multi-point games in his last six. In eight postseason games overall, he boasts three goals and three assists with a plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ties game with minute left•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: One point shy of career best•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tips home overtime winner•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Third-period goal downs Sabres•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Capitalizes on turnover•