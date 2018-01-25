Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Dealing with illness
Compher is under the weather and will miss Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Compher is fresh off a six-game stint on the sidelines due to an upper-body malady and will now miss another outing. In his four contests back from injury, the natural center tallied a goal, an assist and eight shots. A.J. Greer figures to slot into the lineup in Compher's stead.
