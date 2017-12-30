Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Dealing with upper-body ailment
Compher is being evaluated for an upper-body injury Saturday, Avalanche beat writer Terry Frei reports.
The specific nature of Compher's ailment remains unclear, but he should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Islanders at this juncture. If he's unable to go, Alan Quine will likely draw into the lineup against New York.
