Compher is being evaluated for an upper-body injury Saturday, Avalanche beat writer Terry Frei reports.

The specific nature of Compher's ailment remains unclear, but he should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Islanders at this juncture. If he's unable to go, Alan Quine will likely draw into the lineup against New York.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories