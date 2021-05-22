Compher scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Compher filled the empty cage to solidify the Avalanche's third win of the first-round series. It was his first postseason point this year. The 26-year-old has added three shots on net and a plus-4 rating in a middle-six role. Compher got the first chance to fill the second-line center role after Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games after a headshot in Game 2. Should Compher struggle on a scoring line, Tyson Jost is also an option for the role, and there's a chance the two could be interchanged throughout the playoffs.