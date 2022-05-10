Compher registered a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Compher set up Andre Burakovsky and Cale Makar on the Avalanche's first two goals of the game. The pair of helpers were Compher's first points in four playoff contests this year. He's added two shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating, playing a smaller role on the third line that has yet to lead to much offense.