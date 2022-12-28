Compher registered two assists, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Compher picked up one assist on the power play, his first production with the man advantage since Dec. 1. The 27-year-old is seeing top-line usage with the Avalanche missing three of their regular top-six forwards. He has five goals, 14 helpers, 58 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 33 appearances this season.