Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Dishes pair of helpers
Compher supplied two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
For both helpers, Compher found Cale Makar, who relayed to Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon for the tallies. Compher had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings. The 24-year-old is up to 10 points, 28 shots and a plus-11 rating in 17 appearances this season. He's on pace to beat his career high of 32 points from 2018-19.
