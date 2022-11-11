Compher produced two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Compher helped out on both of Logan O'Connor's goals in the contest. This was just the third time in 12 games Compher has gotten on the scoresheet, and it was his first multi-point effort. The 27-year-old forward has a goal, three assists, 13 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while playing more of a defensive role in the middle six.