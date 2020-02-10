Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Distributes assist Sunday
Compher provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The 24-year-old's helper was his 25th points of the season (eight tallies, 17 assists). Compher has added 79 shots, 43 blocks and a plus-11 rating in a bottom-six role, but he could see a boost in ice time if Nazem Kadri (lower body) ends up missing time after picking up an injury Sunday.
