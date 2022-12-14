Compher scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Compher set up Devon Toews' game-tying tally in the second period before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. This was Compher's third multi-point effort in the last 10 games, a span in which he has three goals and seven assists. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to four tallies, 16 points, 39 shots, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 27 appearances. He'll likely continue to be leaned on heavily as the Avalanche navigate a brutal stretch of injuries to key forwards.