Compher served as the second line center for Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. He had one hit and three blocked shots.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar swapped Compher and Nazem Kadri, but the lineup shuffle backfired. Compher lost a defensive zone faceoff to Adam Henrique that led to Jakob Silfverberg's goal to make it 1-0. Kadri was on the ice for two Anaheim goals and fell to minus-8 over six games. After recording a power-play assist in the season opener, Compher has zero points and just two shots on goal over the ensuing five contests.