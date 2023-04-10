Compher provided a goal in Colorado's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim on Sunday.
Compher opened the scoring midway through the first period. It was his 17th goal and 52nd point in 79 outings this season. Compher didn't record a marker over his previous seven contests, but he did contribute three assists in that span.
