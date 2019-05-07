Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Erupts with three points
Compher scored twice and added a helper in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks in Game 6.
The three-point night doubled his scoring output for the entire postseason in his 11th appearance of the run. He added four shots and four hits in the game. Compher's production has been inconsistent in the playoffs so far, which is likely a factor of his third-line usage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...