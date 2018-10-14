Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Even-strength tally not enough for Avs
Compher scored at even strength in Saturday's 3-2 overtime road loss to the Flames.
Compher went top shelf over the goalie glove of David Rittich to put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the first period. The American pivot impressively has three goals and an assist through five games on the young season.
