Compher (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Anaheim, but he's expected to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Compher will miss a sixth straight game Tuesday, but he should be ready to rock Thursday against the Wild. The 25-year-old forward has notched four points in 21 games this campaign.
