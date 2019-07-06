Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Files for arbitration
Compher filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Compher set career highs in goals (16), assists (16), points (32) and average ice time (17:29) in addition to seeing 3:07 of power-play ice time last season. The 24-year-old played a prominent role for Colorado last season, so there's little doubt that both sides will reach an agreement on a new deal before the arbitration hearings.
