Compher filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Compher set career highs in goals (16), assists (16), points (32) and average ice time (17:29) in addition to seeing 3:07 of power-play ice time last season. The 24-year-old played a prominent role for Colorado last season, so there's little doubt that both sides will reach an agreement on a new deal before the arbitration hearings.

