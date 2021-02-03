Compher will center the top line Tuesday, replacing the injured Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Kyle Frederickson of the Denver Post reports.

The Avalanche described MacKinnon as week-to-week, so Compher has a chance to make a splash with wingers Mikko Rantanen (10 points) and Gabriel Landeskog (eight points). Compher has one goal and one assist through 10 games, serving in a middle-six role with some power-play time.