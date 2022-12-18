Compher had six shots on goal, one hit and four blocked shots over 22:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Compher was the first-line center, skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. It's an alignment Colorado head coach Jared Bednar put together during Friday's practice and stuck with it Saturday. This was the ninth consecutive game with more than 20 minutes TOI for Compher, who is averaging 23:01 while posting eight points during that stretch. With Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) out until early January, Compher is expected to remain in a top-six role for a few more weeks.