Compher scored two shorthanded goals in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Playing on the penalty kill, Compher scored two goals within 1:25 of each other to give the team a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old didn't miss a beat after a 16-game hiatus due to a head injury and has become an integral part of the Avalanche with five goals and an assist in six games, spending times on both sides of special teams.

