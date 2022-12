Compher scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, and added two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

His second tally of the night, coming late in the second period, gave the Avs a 5-3 lead. It was a career-best performance for Compher, who had picked up three points in a game on four occasions, and after a slow start to the season the 27-year-old has three goals and 11 points over his last 12 games.