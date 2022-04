Compher notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Compher set up goals by Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri in the contest. The pair of helpers extended Compher's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). The 27-year-old forward has matched his career high in points from 2018-19 with 32, and he's added 96 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 68 appearances this season.