Compher found the back of the net Monday in a 5-3 road win over the Golden Knights.

A versatile forward who's smooth on his skates, Compher delivered 13 goals and 10 helpers through 69 games of the 2017-18 regular season, including two shorthanded goals and seven points on the man advantage. He only committed 13 giveaways, but ended up with a minus-29 rating for a team that made the playoffs and wound up with a plus-20 goal differential. More experience should go a long way for the Illinois native.