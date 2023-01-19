Compher recorded two assists in a 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.

Compher provided the primary assist on each of Mikko Rantanen's two goals. Compher has nine goals and 28 points in 43 contests in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet for five of six games from Jan. 2-14, but the 27-year-old's turned a corner with a goal and four points in his last two contests.