Compher recorded two assists in a 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.
Compher provided the primary assist on each of Mikko Rantanen's two goals. Compher has nine goals and 28 points in 43 contests in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet for five of six games from Jan. 2-14, but the 27-year-old's turned a corner with a goal and four points in his last two contests.
