Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Goal drought reaches 12 games
Compher is goalless in his last 12 outings, despite averaging 5:15 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch.
Compher -- who has tallied four helpers during his goal drought -- continues to eat up big minutes (19:34 per game) despite not being able to find the back of the net. If the 23-year-old can't find his scoring touch soon, coach Jared Bednar may be forced to consider making a chance on both the power play and the second line.
