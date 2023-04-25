Compher notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 4.

Compher has a shorthanded goal and a power-play helper through four playoff contests, showing off his value on special teams. The 28-year-old center has added 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He remains firmly entrenched as the second-line center.