Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Handed qualifying offer
The Avalanche have sent Compher a qualifying offer ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Compher was an important piece up front for Colorado this season, picking up 16 goals and 32 points in 66 games while averaging over 17 minutes of ice time per contest, so there was never really any doubt that he'd be receiving a qualifying offer. The 24-year-old American should step into a similarly prominent role in 2019-20.
