Compher (upper body) has been cleared to return, but he'll be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Minnesota, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Compher will take Thursday's contest in from the press box, but he'll likely return to the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Wild. The 25-year-old forward has notched four points through 21 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Expected to return against Wild•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Still unavailable•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Participates in morning skate•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Still sidelined•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Remains unavailable Monday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sitting out Saturday•