Compher had an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot over 16:43 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.
Compher was part of extended time in the offensive zone and picked up his second assist in as many games. The third-line center has five points over the last seven games after logging just one assist over the season's first nine contests.
