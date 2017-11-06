Compher (thumb) could be activated from injured reserve to face Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 10 or Saturday, Nov. 11, Bleacher Report's Adrian Dater reports.

Compher broke his thumb Oct. 19 and has missed the past six games. The 22-year-old forward collected a goal and three assists while averaging 15:10 of ice time (1:10 on the power play) through his first eight contests of the season. It's unknown exactly where Compher will slot back into the lineup, so it's not out of the question to take a wait-and-see approach in deep seasonal leagues until his role is known, and he proves his health. The thumb injury could linger and impact his pucks skills and shooting ability.