Compher scored two goals -- one on the power play, the other the game-winner -- and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

The three points were a season high for Compher, and he established new career highs in goals (14) and power-play points (eight) in the process. He's piled up four goals and seven points in the last eight games, and with the third-year forward carving out a regular spot with the man advantage for the Avalanche, Compher could have surprising fantasy value down the stretch.