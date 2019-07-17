Compher penned a four-year, $14 million contract with Colorado on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Compher is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (16), assists (16) and power-play points (nine). Injuries once against limited the 23-year-old, as he played in less than 70 games for the second straight season. If he can stay healthy next year, he should be capable of pushing for the 40-point threshold.