Compher scored a goal and assisted on three others in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Edmonton.

Compher's second-period tally initiated Colorado's comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He had a hand in the final three goals -- two in regulation and on Mikko Rantanen's OT-winner. The second-line center has six points over the last two games and is averaging nearly a point per game since late December, registering 22 points over 24 contests.