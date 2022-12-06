Compher had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over a forward-high 25:34 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

The injured Avalanche suffered another one during the game; Nathan MacKinnon left with an upper-body injury midway through the first period. That opened up a spot on the top line, which Compher filled. He'll continue in a top-six role if some the injured don't return in time for Wednesday's home game against the Bruins. The composition of the lines heading into Wednesday is up in the air. Colorado placed both Alex Galchenyuk and Jayson Megna on waivers -- oddly enough, each was in the lineup Monday while officially being on waivers -- which suggests Valeri Nichushkin (ankle), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) or Jean-Luc Foudy (lower body) could be set to return.