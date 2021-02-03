Compher had two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot, and seven PIM over a season-high 18:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Compher filled in for Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) on the Avalanche's top line and could continue in that role for as long as Colorado's perennial Hart Trophy candidate is out, which will be multiple games. Compher picked up his first five-minute fighting penalty of the season and was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct minor along with the major penalty, which led to Minnesota's lone goal. He stood up for defenseman Cale Makar, who took a borderline hit from the Wild's Kyle Rau. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar hated losing his top-line center for seven minutes but told Mike Chambers of the Denver Post he was okay with Compher's decision. "All day long," Bednar said when asked about Compher's actions. "I thought they (Minnesota) should have had the extra (penalty). I thought the hit (on Makar) was probably boarding or a charge. They don't call it. We get the extra." The two teams return to action Thursday.