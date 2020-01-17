Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Looking for more shots
Compher recorded a shot on net, one hit and two blocks in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.
Owners are hoping Compher does a bit more scoring during the second half, but that's unlikely to happen if he doesn't get more pucks to the net. Although he was doing better earlier in the month, Compher only has three shots on goal in the last three games. His shooting percentage should be rising because it was unusually low in the first half, but it's above 21 percent since Dec. 28, which is obviously not unsustainable. Compher has seven goals and 23 points with a plus-11 rating in 44 games this season.
