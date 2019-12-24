Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Manages pair of helpers
Compher had two assists, one while shorthanded, in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Compher's helpers came in the first period, on the opening goal by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and on a shorthanded tally by Matt Nieto. The 24-year-old had gone five games without a point entering Monday. Compher now has 19 points, 50 shots on goal and a plus-12 rating through 34 contests.
