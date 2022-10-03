Compher was absent from practice for the second straight day Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports

The Avs have yet to provide any sort of update on Compher's status or the nature of his undisclosed injury, raising doubts regarding his availability versus the Blackhawks for Opening Night on Oct. 12. Once ready to play, Compher figures to serve in a third-line role but should challenge for more responsibilities, possibly even moving into the top-six.