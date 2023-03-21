Compher produced a power-play assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Compher has an assist in each of his last two games after he was limited to one goal in the eight contests prior. The 27-year-old forward is up to 14 tallies, 31 helpers, 132 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 69 outings. He's earned 11 of his 45 points with the man advantage.