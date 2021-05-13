Compher scored three goals in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Compher tallied once in the first period and twice in the second to pick up his first NHL hat trick. The 26-year-old has picked up four goals and a helper in his last three games -- after a difficult season, he's gotten hot just in time for the playoffs. He's up to 10 tallies, 18 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 47 outings overall.