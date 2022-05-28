Compher scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Compher's play has lagged in the postseason, but he came up clutch with a pair of game-tying tallies in this contest. He only saw 9:09 of ice time, his lowest workload in the playoffs, and his goals were his first points in six games during the second round. The 27-year-old has added two helpers, nine shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in a bottom-six role in 10 playoff outings overall.