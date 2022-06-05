Compher scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Compher tripped Leon Draisaitl midway through the third period, but the Avalanche were able to kill the penalty. Coming out of the box, Compher got loose and tallied a goal that he wasn't even sure went in past Oilers goalie Mike Smith, which stood as the decisive marker. After a slow start to the postseason, Compher has five goals in his last four games. He's at seven points, 15 shots, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 playoff outings. He'll likely be asked to take on a larger role going forward with Nazem Kadri (undisclosed) out for the remainder of the Western Conference Finals.