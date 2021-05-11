Compher scored the game-winning goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Compher gave the Avalanche their first lead of the game with his tally at 11:33 of the third period. He's racked up a goal and two assists through six outings in May. The 26-year-old forward has 15 points, 44 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 46 contests overall.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Records helper in win•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Collects fifth goal of year•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Offense continues•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Offensive game coming around•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Produces two points in win•