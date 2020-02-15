Compher has eight goals and 25 points with a plus-11 rating in 53 games this season.

While the 24-year-old has a career best in the plus/minus and could reach a new career high in points, he's not shooting as often, which is hurting his value. He's averaging just 2.6 shot attempts and 1.5 shots on net per game this season. Each of the last two seasons, he's posted at least 2.9 shot attempts and 1.7 shots on goal per contest. Compher is healthy, so he could get close to his goal production from last season when he played just 66 games, but from a per game perspective, Compher is experiencing a down season.