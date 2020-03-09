Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Notches two helpers in win
Compher posted two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
The 24-year-old center snapped a five-game point drought with the two-assist performance. Compher is up to 30 points in 65 contests this year. He's been used in a second-line role with Nazem Kadri (lower body) out of action, but it'll be tough for Compher to earn relevance outside of deep formats.
