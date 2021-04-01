Compher had an assist and one shot on net in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Coyotes.

Compher slipped a back pass to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who unloaded a one-timer past Adin Hill to give Colorado a 3-1 lead just 5:36 into the game. The Avalanche's surge during the month of March lifted the offense of several of its depth forwards, including Compher, who has five points (two goals, three assists) over the last five games.