Compher scored a goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Monday.

Compher buried a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to give the Avalanche 4-2 lead 7:26 into the third period. The 25-year-old produced just two goals and two assists through his first 22 games, but he's come alive over the past week with two goals and two assists in four contests.