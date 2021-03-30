Compher scored a goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Monday.
Compher buried a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to give the Avalanche 4-2 lead 7:26 into the third period. The 25-year-old produced just two goals and two assists through his first 22 games, but he's come alive over the past week with two goals and two assists in four contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Produces two points in win•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Bags helper Monday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Expected to return against Wild•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Still unavailable•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Participates in morning skate•