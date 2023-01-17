Compher scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-3 win over Detroit. He also had two shots on goal and one hit over 17:03 of ice time.

Compher was the secondary assistant on a Cale Makar goal, then potted his fourth power-play tally on a feed from Evan Rodrigues. With Valeri Nichushkin returning from an ankle injury, he joined Compher on the second line along with Mikko Rantanen. That pair of offensive forwards, plus a presence on the power play, could lift Compher's offense while the Avalanche navigate around Gabriel Landeskog's knee injury. The 27-year-old center has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) through 42 games, seven points shy of the career-high 33 he had in 70 contests last year, when he was primarily on the third line.