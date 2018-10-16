Compher will miss an undetermined amount of time due to a head injury, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Compher has gotten off to a hot start for the Avs this season, posting four points -- three goals and one assist -- through five contests, so his absence is one of significant note. More information regarding his status will likely surface when a timeline is established, but there's no clear return date in sight at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories