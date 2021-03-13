Compher (upper body) participated in Friday's morning skate but did not play in Friday's win over the Kings, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Compher was a new sighting at the morning skate, an indication he's nearing a return, but he was wearing the non-contact jersey. He has missed four games due to the injury.
